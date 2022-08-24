BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 360,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,974,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,581,000 after purchasing an additional 261,781 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 80,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.