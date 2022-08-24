BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $6.18 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MDYV traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. 637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
