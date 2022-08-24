BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $317.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.