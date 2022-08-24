BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $174.87. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

