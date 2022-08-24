BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

