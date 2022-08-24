BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,281. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.