Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.50.

8/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.50 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Boardwalk REIT was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.

6/27/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.