Bobby Riley Sells 10,000 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

