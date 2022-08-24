BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Reaches $243,834.92

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $243,834.92 and approximately $132,334.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,737.93 or 0.99889858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00057001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00026881 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,185 coins and its circulating supply is 890,397 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

