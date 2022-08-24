boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHOOY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

