Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires 143,133 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,133 shares during the period. Li-Cycle comprises about 2.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Li-Cycle worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LICY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE LICY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

