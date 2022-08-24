Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 0.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,078,000 after acquiring an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,804,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,815,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,637. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

