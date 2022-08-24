Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,915 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 298,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 67,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 390,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,641,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

