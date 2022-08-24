Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teradyne worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

