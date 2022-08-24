Boston Family Office LLC Buys 50,432 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 806,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,627,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.