Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,257,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

