Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.08. 15,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,763. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.