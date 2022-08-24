Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

