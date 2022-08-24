Boston Family Office LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.