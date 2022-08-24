Boston Family Office LLC Sells 194 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,618,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,703. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.