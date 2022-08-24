Boston Family Office LLC Sells 4,638 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

MKC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

