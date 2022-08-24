Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,566. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

