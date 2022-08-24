Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Livent worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

