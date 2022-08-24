Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.