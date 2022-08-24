Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.8 %

UNF stock opened at $186.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average of $175.92. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

