Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.60% of Scholastic worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scholastic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholastic Stock Down 1.3 %

Scholastic Increases Dividend

SCHL stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

