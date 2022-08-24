Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 5,125 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 649,447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.39 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.99.

