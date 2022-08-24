Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $538,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

GD stock opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.