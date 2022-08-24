Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 87.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Graco by 105.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

