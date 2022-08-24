Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

