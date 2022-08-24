Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 314 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $374.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.86 and its 200-day moving average is $363.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

