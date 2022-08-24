Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $30.34

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $28.50. Brinker International shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 21,149 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Brinker International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,261,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

