Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $30.34

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $28.50. Brinker International shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 21,149 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.
Brinker International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
Featured Articles
