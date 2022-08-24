Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 2,161.67

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,161.67 ($26.12).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,536 ($18.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,627.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,680.01. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a market cap of £12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,545.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Associated British Foods

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

