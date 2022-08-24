Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $24.63

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Stock Up 0.0 %

Big Lots stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $685.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

