Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $156.93

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.93.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

