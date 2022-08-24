Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target at $61.83

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 629,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Trading Down 2.8 %

GNLN opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.