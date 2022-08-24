Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $119.00

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after buying an additional 227,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $47.97 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

