Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Price Target at C$3.33

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696.

MOZ opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$445.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

