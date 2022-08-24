Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $45.76

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.76.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SYF opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

