Buxcoin (BUX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $246,116.52

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Buxcoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Buxcoin has a market capitalization of $246,116.52 and approximately $13,056.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Buxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.
Buxcoin Coin Profile
BUX is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,345 coins. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @bux_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Buxcoin is www.buxcoins.com.
Buying and Selling Buxcoin
