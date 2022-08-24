Bytom Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $19.46 million and $16.46 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00264063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,765,696,594 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.