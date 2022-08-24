C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

