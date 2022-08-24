CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 26.4% This Week

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $64,798.50 and $7.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 16,955,063 coins and its circulating supply is 16,199,485 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance.

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

