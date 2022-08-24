Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Caleres Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.94%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.