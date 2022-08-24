Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Caleres updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.
Caleres Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of CAL stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.
