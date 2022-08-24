Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Caleres updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Institutional Trading of Caleres

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,163 shares of company stock worth $2,587,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.