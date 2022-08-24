CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 3.5% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. 454,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,107,002. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

