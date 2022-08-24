CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 8.1% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 8,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $6,996,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 551,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,431,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

