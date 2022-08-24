Callisto Network Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $84,772.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.23 or 0.07720956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00167073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

