Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.48. Canoo shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 108,851 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOEV. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canoo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Canoo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.