Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 192,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,377,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

